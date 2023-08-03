A section of Niagara Falls near the City Market got a sprucing up on Wednesday thanks to the efforts of a group of local volunteers.
Working with the city’s Department of Public Works, volunteers armed with rakes and weed whackers and trash bags tidied up overgrown weeds and garbage in the area around 19th Street and Ashland Avenue.
Members of the group also met with some local business owners to encourage them to stay on top of the maintenance of their properties and their yards and to encourage their customers to put trash where it belongs — in refuse containers — instead of casually depositing wrappers and other garbage on the streets or sidewalks.
“There’s a lot of businesses that have garbage all over the place and we want them to keep it clean,” said Ron Cunningham, one of the organizers of the cleanup. “We’re all working together to clean it up.”
The cleanup involved Cunningham and members of what he described as the “Community Awareness Committee,” along with Trent Hamilton, president of the Entrepreneur School of Thought, and city public works employees led by the department’s deputy director, Anthony Feagin.
Hamilton said he’d like to see a broken-window policy for trash adopted in the 19th Street area where the Entrepreneur School of Thought is located because, too often, people see garbage on the streets and on the sidewalks and feel like they can add to it because nobody cares or will notice.
Broken-window policies, which attempt to tamp down on visible signs of neglect or disorder, have been employed in other communities, like New York City, to help discourage inappropriate behaviors that, in some cases, foster more serious criminal activity.
“If there’s a bunch of broken windows in the community, they feel like it’s OK to have broken windows,” Hamilton said.
Cunningham said he plans to coordinate additional neighborhood clean sweeps in the future.
“We don’t want to normalize keeping the community dirty,” he said. “We’re just trying to get this area cleaned up.”
