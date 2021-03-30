Water. It’s something most of us take for granted.
Not on the Tuscarora Reservation where wells are often contaminated with chemicals found in gasoline or bacteria leaching from septic systems.
Once a month, a group of community volunteers gathers at the Tuscarora Community Health Center to distribute a few pallets of bottled water.
Kateri Serpas works in a program at the health center, focused on women’s health care. She was there Saturday with coworker Patti Fisher.
“Most of the well water out here, you really can’t drink it,” she said.
Her family is among the lucky. The home they live in has a cistern the landlord fills periodically.
On Saturday, every few minutes, a different vehicle would pull up. Some get one case, some three or four, many were delivering for other families. Everyone seemed to know everyone else by name.
If it seems odd the most sacred commodity on earth, water, is in scarce supply for people who revere it. The irony is not lost on Oohweedeh Razob who is, at least, heartened by the appointment of Deb Haaland as secretary of the interior. Haaland is a Laguna Pueblo and is the first indigenous cabinet member.
“It’s good to have a Native rather than people who disrespect the environment,” Razob said. “Somebody is always telling us what we have to do or who we have to be. We are put on a reservation and stuff and we don’t even have clean water.”
Prior to construction of the New York Power Authority Reservoir in 1958, Fish and Gill creeks were both sources of good drinking water, according to Ken Cosentino, who cofounded the drive with Randy Greene about 3 ½ years ago. They went through a tough time at the start of the pandemic.
“When the pandemic struck and everybody was hoarding water it was a crisis for us.” Cosentino said.
There is no public water on Tuscarora land because the likely suppliers would be connected to other governments and the nation takes pride in its sovereignty and prefers to only deal with the federal government.
Serpas’ son Kenyon, 16, was there Saturday helping hand out water.
“It’s cool that I can help out with the community,” the Niagara-Wheatfield junior said. “I like to help out.”
Razob is Serpas’ aunt and a regular volunteer.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t know there are a lot of Native communities that don’t have drinkable water,” she said. “It’s not just here.”
As for public water, she said some people want it and some don’t because once a line goes in, there are taxes and fees and connections that extend across the nation’s border.
“I am grateful for Ken and for the Niagara Falls Water Protectors for doing this,” Serpas said. “If it weren’t for them it would just be me and Patti.”
Cosentino and Greene’s lives were changed a couple years ago when both became fathers. Quincy and Charlene Washington stepped up as volunteers to fill the gap for Cosentino.
“They have really been a godsend for me,” Cosentino said.
The drive takes place on the fourth Saturday monthly with volunteers gathering at the Niagara Falls Sam’s Club on Military Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect donations and purchase water with donated funds.
