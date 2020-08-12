Vodka maker and Buffalo Marathon offer assist to SPCA

This summer, the Buffalo Marathon is teaming up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka of Austin, Texas for the Canines Helping Canines – Dog Days of Summer Challenge.
For every dollar raised by the marathon, Tito’s will be matching it up to $10,000 and donating it to support the Niagara County SPCA as well as the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter till Aug. 31.
“We are incredibly grateful ... for this opportunity. Their unwavering support for animal shelters during these unprecedented times has been nothing short of amazing,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement for the Niagara County SPCA. “Their generosity will have a huge impact for homeless and neglected animals right here in Western New York.”
More than a 100 donors have surfaced, donating almost $3,000, according to Tina Chaudhry, volunteer coordinate of the dog segment of the Buffalo Marathon called the Ruff-alo.
“This would’ve been the third year (of the Ruff-alo). I think we had 250 dogs participate each year. The first year was just the run,” Chaudhry said. “It was really quick, you came downtown, and you got your dog, and you got some great swag, but it went really fast. So, the year prior to this, 2019, I expanded the event to include a ‘Bark Crawl’ and four of the restaurants on Chippewa Street opened up on Saturday for us, and let dog owners and their pets from the Ruff-alo come and hang out on their patios, and that is how I first started working with Tito’s.”
“Tito’s is a huge supporter of saving dogs, shelters and finding homes for homeless pets. They were a natural fit for the ‘Bark Crawl’ because they’re an alcohol company who cares about dogs,” she said. “They came up huge, and they did some merchandise and some financial support and we were super excited for 2020 growing the even even further, but unfortunately, because of these unprecedented times, we were unable to do that. Not losing sight of their love for pets, they were open to working with this virtual version of the Ruff-alo, which we’re calling the Dog Days of Summer,”
The challenge works by taking the dog out for a walk, then logging in the miles they’ve completed.
Originally, the challenge was to end Saturday, the last week of the “dog days” of summer, often considered the hottest days of the year when the Dog Star, Sirius, becomes visible on the horizon at dawn. In ancient times it was believed the combined heat of the super-bright Sirius and the sun caused super-hot temperatures in Greece, Rome and Egypt, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Today, it was announced the challenge would be extended till Aug. 31.
To register for the Dog Days of Summer go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/CityOfYourChoosing/Dogdaysofsummerchallenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.