Voccio seeks second term

Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio has announced his intention to seek another term.
The former Niagara Gazette publisher, who is looking to serve a second four-year term on the council is staking his campaign to a role as a fiscal watchdog.
“I’m the only current councilman to vote against the garbage fee, the only councilman to vote against bad budgets, the only councilman to give himself a 10 percent pay cut on day one and I voted against contracts that were bad deals for taxpayers,” Voccio said.
Voccio's "pay cut" was the result of his decision to donate 10 percent of his pay to the United Way campaign. That followed the defeat of what Voccio called his 10-5 Plan.
The plan called for a 10 percent pay cut for the city's six elected officials and a 5 percent cut to the rest of the city's budget. It also called for city employees, formed into teams, to determine where the budget cuts would be made.
"That measure was voted down, but I committed to the plan by giving 10 percent of my pay to the United Way each year," Voccio said.
A Rhode Island native, Voccio lived in multiple states before settling in Niagara Falls. He holds a BS in business administration from Bryant University in Rhode Island and an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Voccio retired as the publisher of the Gazette in 2017 after a 30-year career in the private sector.
"In May of 2017, I announced my candidacy for the Niagara Falls City Council, running on a record of success in the private sector and a commitment to fiscal responsibility in the public sector," Voccio said. "While I recognize our challenges are vast, I continue to be bullish on Niagara Falls."
The council member said he believes it will take time to "turn things around" and that he believes he can help lead that turn around. And he took particular aim at the city's union employees, saying he was "the only councilman to vote against contracts that were bad deals for taxpayers."
"I support law enforcement, but I also believe in common sense management practices and good fiscal discipline," Voccio said. "We simply can’t continue 'The Racket' which escalates our expenses and makes good government unaffordable."
Voccio said he will self-fund his campaign so that he remains "beholden to no one." And he promised to "once again walk across the entire city, through every ward, through every district, down every street, knocking on doors and meeting with citizens."
