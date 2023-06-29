Voccio won Conservative line
Wednesday’s coverage of the results from Tuesday’s primary election did not include voting tallies from the Conservative Party race between Chris Voccio, endorsed Conservative and incumbent Niagara County legislator, and his endorsed Democratic challenger, Gaelen Baillie. According to unofficial results released by the county Board of Elections, Voccio won the Conservative ballot line by defeating Baillie 40-to-5.
