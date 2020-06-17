ALBANY — The state is ending its ban on visits to hospital patients and group home residents, but is keeping in effect the now three-month-old prohibition on outsiders entering nursing homes.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has come under fire from some critics following the deaths of thousands of nursing home patients from COVID-19, said there is "still a high risk" of the coronavirus spreading within the facilities.
"I understand the demand" for resuming nursing home visits as many other institutions reopen as lockdown orders ease, Cuomo said. "I understand the desire. But the Health Department doesn't think the reward justifies the risk at this point."
Dr. Howard Zucker, who joined Cuomo on Tuesday, said the state conducted a pilot program on hospital visitations before giving the green light to statewide visits to resume.
"We are looking at how that would apply to other populations, other groups, nursing homes, as well as other facilities," said Zucker, who is both a physician and a lawyer.
Hospital visits were allowed to resume Tuesday if the hospital administrators concluded their facilities were prepared to handle visits.
Some advocates for nursing home patients have argued that visits should resume, with safety protocols in place, such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings, temperature checks and hand-washing.
Cuomo said measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus will be put into effect for hospital and group home visits.
Among those pushing to have group home visits resume has been Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. A Republican who unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in 2018, Molinaro tweeted that the state's decision to allow the visits was "long overdue, but certainly welcome."
The visits to the facilities overseen by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will resume Friday.
Meanwhile, Cuomo has been facing pressure from operators of shopping malls to speed up the timetable to allow stores in those plazas to open for shoppers. Only stores with doors leading to the outdoors can open in areas that have entered Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
Cuomo said it was prudent to proceed cautiously given the threat posed by the virus when people are in close proximity to one another.
"No one is more aggressive than I am, but I'm not foolish, either," he stated.
Pointing to the latest infection data suggesting the rate of infection has ebbed throughout the state, Cuomo said, "You can't argue with the results" of the various steps in restarting the economy.
On another front, state court officials said additional in-person legal proceedings will resume Wednesday in state courts in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties. Those proceedings include child support matters, plea and sentencing hearings and preliminary hearings in criminal cases.
The courts in Western New York, which includes Niagara County, and the North Country counties can resume such proceedings Friday, officials said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
