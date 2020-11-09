Virus "yellow zone" in place for parts of Erie County

Parts of Erie County will be subject to "yellow zone" standards under a COVID-19 micro-cluster strategy announced Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The move comes in response to rising virus infection rates in Western New York.
Under the state's "yellow zone" rules, some communities in Erie County will be subject to the following restrictions:
• no more than 25 people for mass gathering, indoor and outdoor.
• maximum capacity of 50% for all houses of worship.
• four person maximum per table at indoor and outdoor dining establishments.
• in-person school instruction continues, with virus testing for 20% of students and staff.
In addition, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz indicated that bars and restaurants in the "yellow zone" areas will be required to close at midnight. On Twitter, Poloncarz said representatives from the state health department will be assisting in the inspection of "bars, restaurants, supermarkets and big-box stores" to ensure they are following all NY Forward guidelines.
A map released Monday Poloncarz's office showed several towns and cities will be covered by the "yellow zone" designation, including Buffalo, Grand Island, Amherst, Clarence, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca and Lackawanna.
"In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings," Poloncarz said in a Tweet that accompanied the release of the map.
