ALBANY — Increasing COVID-19 infections across New York are posing a distinct threat to high school basketball, hockey and wrestling programs.
"We're not inclined to open up the winter sports right now," state Budget Director Robert Mujica told reporters Monday. He cited the contagion spread that has pushed up coronavirus positivity rates in many regions of the state.
It is expected that the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo will continue to evaluate the school sports schedule and issue recommendations at a later date, Mujica added.
Mujica said lower-risk sports, such as skiing, are not expected to be curtailed.
Robert Zayas, the director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said the organization had set Nov. 30 as the starting date for the winter sports season.
"At this time, authorization has not been provided for high risk sports to begin play," Zayas said in a statement.
The start date for those sports, he said, "continues to be examined and will be revised if needed but is contingent on authorization from state officials."
Winter sports classified by the state as high risk are basketball for both boys and girls, ice hockey, wrestling and competitive cheerleading.
Zayas said the association has confirmed, after consulting with state officials, that low- and moderate-risk winter sports will be permitted. Those include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, swimming and diving and skiing.
Cuomo said the fate of winter sports hinges on "what the overall infection rate doing," and that rate is now "going up."
A similar hurdle faces those advocating for allowing spectators to return to Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, home of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, Cuomo said, citing the cautionary counsel he received from state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.
"I was very aggressive in trying to get the stadium open," Cuomo said. "If you have the overall infection rate in Western New York going up, Dr. Zucker's point is, it would be reckless to add more risk to a situation hat is already out of control. So that is sort of inarguable. Let's get it in control."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.