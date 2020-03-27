Virus rescue package offers aid for the Falls

The City of Niagara Falls will receive $1.4 million in aid as part of the more than $2 trillion emergency spending bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, and signed by President Donald Trump, Friday afternoon.
The bill had previously passed the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. It represents the third round of emergency federal funding approved by Congress and created to address the public health and economic needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will help us do some things in the community,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “We’re grateful for it. We’re very happy.”
The money will not be available for use in the city budget’s general fund because it will come in the form of additional Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, whose district includes the Falls, said late Friday afternoon that Western New York was expected to receive more than $13.767 million in new CDBG funding as part of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The block grant funding is expected to include more than $8.2 million for Buffalo, $1.4 million for the Falls, $1.8 million for Erie County and $1 million for Tonawanda.
“We still have a long way to go in this public health crisis,” Higgins said. “First and foremost, this bill continues the process of responding to the most urgent needs of our hospitals and emergency response teams. Secondly, it begins the process of providing necessary relief to workers and small businesses who have been devastated economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The congressman said the legislation meets the “immediate goal of keeping people alive.”
Restaino had originally expressed reservations about the emergency aid bill because it did not provide aid directly to local governments with populations of less than 500,000 people. But a conversation with U.S. Sen. and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, who was a key negotiator of the bill, convinced the mayor that the Falls would not be left out.
“I spoke to Senator Schumer and he indicated that the aid to local governments (contained in the CARES Act) had a lot of strings attached,” Restaino said. “But that the CDBG increases to communities like ours will be less restrictive than typical block grants. I’m sure the money we receive we can put to good use.”
Higgins said other highlights of the funding package are a $200 billion investment in hospitals, health systems and health research and $1.32 billion in additional funding for federally qualified community health centers to prevent and treat COVID-19.
The legislation also requires that any COVID-19 vaccine be made available, without cost-sharing, to everyone.
The act provides $150 billion for state and local governments for emergency response and $5 billion in additional Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which includes the money for Western New York communities.
Higgins said there will be $4 billion for homeless assistance and prevention grants, including $12.357 million in Emergency Solutions Grants for homeless assistance in Western New York. That assistance will be allocated with more than $8.3 million for Buffalo, $1.399 million for Niagara Falls, $1 million for Tonawanda, and $1.65 million for Erie County.
There will be more than $45 million for New York law enforcement agencies, through the JAG program, for overtime, protective equipment and other supplies. Another $100 million will be available for emergency aid to fire departments through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program
Other highlights include: $450 million for emergency food assistance provided through food banks and pantries; $900 million, including more than $28 million for New Yorkers in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) emergency funding and $1 billion, including $80 million in additional funds for New York, for the Community Services Block Grant program to help communities address the consequences of increasing unemployment and economic hardships.
Also available is $3.5 billion, including more than $162 million for New York, for the Child Care Development Block Grant program, ensuring first responders and health care workers can access child care during the pandemic.
