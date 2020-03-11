Virus prompts SUNY shift to distance learning

As part of ongoing efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that starting on March 19 all State University of New York and City University of New York colleges will move to a distance-learning model for the rest of the semester.
Cuomo said it is hoped the move, which will impact students and faculty at Niagara County Community College, will help us reduce density and reduce the spread of this virus.
During a press conference in Albany, Cuomo said the state will "set an example" by guaranteeing two full weeks of paid leave for all state workers who are quarantined or in isolation due to the virus.
"No one should face economic hardship because a quarantine prevents them from working," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said the state will also start contracting with private labs in New York to increase testing capacity. He said his office was in contact with 28 labs on Wednesday.
"We are quickly mobilizing to get these private labs online as soon as possible," Cuomo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.