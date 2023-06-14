Former Niagara County lawmaker Dennis Virtuoso is adding a new position to his resume.
Virtuoso, who represented the City of Niagara Falls in the Niagara County Legislature’s 6th District for 30 years before stepping away from politics in 2022, has been confirmed by state lawmakers as the newest commissioner on the board for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, commonly known as the NFTA.
Virtuoso received confirmation of his appointment to the board by the state Senate in a June 9 letter from Gov. Kathy Hochul. His term on the NFTA board runs through June 30, 2025.
“I am pleased that you are willing to accept this appointment and I am confident that you will serve the people of our state with dedication and distinction,” Hochul wrote in her letter confirming Virtuoso’s appointment.
Virtuos said he was told about an opening on the commission and decided to submit his name for consideration.
As a member of the board for the NFTA, which oversees public transportation services across Western New York, Virtuoso said he hopes he’ll be able to draw more attention to issues in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.
He said he’s also interested in making sure the Niagara Falls International Airport, one of the facilities operated by the NFTA, operates at its full potential for the benefit of the area. With its proximity to the Falls, a global tourism destination, Virtuoso said he’d like to see more international flights coming into the airport in the future.
“That’s going to be my main focus, trying to develop that airport, making sure it is a functional with planes landing all the time instead of once a week or twice a week,” he said.
