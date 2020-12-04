For obvious reasons, the Festival of Slice in Niagara County isn't happening in a traditional sense this year.
Throughout the day today, however, organizers of the popular Niagara Falls event are encouraging residents to participate in a a virtual celebration of all things pizza.
Operating under the slogan "the virtual pizza party must go on," organizers of the 2020 Festival of Slice Pizza Celebration are encouraging residents to purchase slices or whole pies or trays from their favorite local pizzerias.
Anyone who purchases a pizza (either in-person or delivery) from a Niagara County pizzeria throughout the day today and posts a picture of it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #FestivalofSlice will be entered for a chance to win a variety of prizes. One lucky pizza lover will be chosen at random to win a $100 Visa gift card.
The Festival of Slice team along with festival mascot Señor Slice, will visit various Niagara County pizzerias throughout the day for photos and giveaways.
For more information, visit www.FestivalOfSlice.com or follow the Festival of Slice on Facebook.
