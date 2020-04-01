'Virtual courthouses' headed for upstate region

ALBANY -- Criminal court arraignments conducted with video monitors will soon begin at a slew of upstate courtrooms as New York's judicial system responds to the COVID-19 pandemic by reducing the number of people in courthouses.
"By minimizing person-to-person contact, the virtual courthouse model enables us to serve the pressing justice needs of New Yorkers across the state while protecting the health and safety of our judges and staff, court users and the public,” Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Vito Caruso said.
Two weeks ago, New York's court system postponed all civil and criminal court proceedings, including grand jury investigations that had not yet commenced.
Administrative judges have issued orders allowing video conferencing to be conducted in place of in-person courtroom appearances not only for arraignments but also for applications for temporary orders of protections and other "essential applications," according to the Office of Court Administration.
Veteran criminal defense lawyer Terence Kindlon said using video for arraignments and some other ministerial proceedings "makes sense" due to the public health concerns.
The curtailment of in-person proceedings for a limited array of matters, he added, won't jeopardize the ability of lawyers to vigorously defend their clients.
"We are in the era of bail reform now," Kindlon said. "It used to be critically important to be at an arraignment because so many people would be denied bail. It gave counsel an opportunity to make an impassioned plea for a client. But now those days are gone."
For some violent crimes, said Kindlon, an Albany lawyer, the issue of bail is likely not going to be finally resolved at an arraignment.
"COVID-19 seems to be simply amplifying the solutions that were already underway," he said. The court system, he said, has been turning away from the "throw away the key approach" to dealing with alleged offenders.
Where the technology is being installed, a skeleton crew of staffers will remain at each courthouse to ensure the ability to process court documents, answer telephones and operate video conferencing gear, officials said.
"It is critically-important that we minimize personal contact in our courthouses to flatten the curve and prevent the spread of this awful virus,” said Administrative Judge James P. Murphy.
The first upstate courts to get the technology will be those in Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Yates, Herkimer, Lewis, Jefferson, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Whether the video teleconferencing will continue at New York courts after the pandemic abates will be determined at that time, said Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state court system.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
