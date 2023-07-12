The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara (CAC of Niagara), a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive, trauma-informed services to children who have been identified as victims of abuse, is participating in the OneTooMany Virtual 5K, a fundraising event organized by the New York State Children's Alliance to support Child Advocacy Centers across the state. The event takes place from September 15-17, 2023, and the CAC of Niagara aims to register at least 100 participants before August 8.
“We are excited to participate in the OneTooMany Virtual 5K,” said Shelley Hitzel, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara. “This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and support the vital work that we do to help children who have been abused.”
Funds raised from the OneTooMany Virtual 5K will support the CAC of Niagara’s satellite office in Lockport and will help to ensure children across Niagara County can continue to receive critical supportive and healing services in a location close to home!
Participants can sign-up to run, walk, bike, or hike their 5K anytime and anywhere between September 15-17. There is a registration fee of $40 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under. All registrants will receive a race bib, race t-shirt, and instruction sheet.
To register for the OneTooMany Virtual 5K, visit www.nyschildrensalliance.org/5k/. Be sure to select the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara as the CAC you wish to support.
