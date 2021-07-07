In a brief reorganization meeting on Tuesday, the Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees approved new appointments and other business for the new fiscal year, including the appointment of a new deputy mayor.
The board of trustees approved Mayor Anne Welch's one-year appointment of Victor Eydt as deputy mayor, replacing Trustee Claudia Morasco. Donna Vazquez was also appointed deputy clerk.
The board also approved the mayor’s appointments of one-year terms including: reappointment of Law Counsel Joseph Leone, the reappointment of Nussbaumer & Clarke, Inc. as the village engineering firm, appointed Kenneth Candella as building inspector and zoning officer, appointed Stephanie Myers as registrar and Shannon Fundis as deputy registrar; appointed Russ Piper as village historian; and approved the appointment of Barry Beebe as fire inspector.
The trustees also waived residency requirements for some village staff members including: Barry Beebe, Kenneth Candella, Robert Crewe, Shannon Fundis, Richard Hess, Anthony Mang, Wende MacKellar, Brendan McDermott, Travis Mis and Russ Piper.
In addition, trustees approved the designation of Key Bank as the official Village of Lewiston depository for fiscal year 2021-22, which began July 1.
The trustees also approved expenses for the following meetings and classes: The annual meeting conducted by the NYS Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials for the board of trustees, the village attorney, clerk and treasurer; the municipal officials workshops conducted by the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials, for the board of trustees; The Training School for Fiscal Officers and Municipal Clerks conducted by the NYS Conference of Mayors, Municipal Officials, for the clerk, treasurer and deputy clerk; The NYCOM Winter Legislative meeting for the board of trustees, attorney, clerk and treasurer; the Northwestern Frontier Association of Village Officials and Western New York Association of Village Officials for the board of trustees, attorney, clerk and treasurer; the village's Historic Preservation Commission members to attend training and approved State Historic Preservation Office training.
Among other reorganization business, the trustees also approved: a one-year designation of the Lewiston-Porter Sentinel as the official newspaper of the village; approved the reappointment of Ken Bedore to the Zoning Board of Appeals with a five-year term; reappointed Loretta Frankovitch as chairwomen to the Historic Preservation Commission for a five-year term; reappointed Tasia Fitzpatrick to the Planning Commission with a two-year term; reappointed Doreen Albee to the Planning Commission with a two-year term.
In other matters:
• Village Engineer Mike Marino, CEO of Nussbaumer & Clarke, presented a plaque for a platinum award from the Engineering Excellence Awards to the Village of Lewiston for the Lewiston Landing Emergency Reconstruction and Resiliency Project by Nussbaumer & Clarke.
• The board discussed how existing Red Brick Playground equipment, which is being replaced by improvements at the park, will be donated to a foundation on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls.
• The board learned a firework display for the Niagara Falls Country Club will be set off at the plateau on Saturday.
The next village board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at the Red Brick Schoolhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.