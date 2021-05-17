Village of Lewiston Board approves Frontier House plans

Architect Jim Fittante stands outside the gymnasium of the Little Red Schoolhouse Monday night after the Village of Lewiston Board approved his plans for the restoration of the Frontier House on Center Street by Ellicott Development. The last step is approval by the New York State Historic Preservation Office. Then renovations are expected to begin within 60 days, Fittante said. He is holding his plans and a photo of the nearly 200-year-old building.