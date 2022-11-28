The Village of Lewiston approved an 8-cent water rate increase that will go into effect at the beginning of the new year.
The change will be from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of water consumed. Mayor Anne Welch said the change was because of a rate increase from the Niagara County Water District, where it gets its water from, a situation out of their control.
The Niagara County Water District approved its rate increase in October, from $0.90 to $1 per 1,000 gallons, its first such rate hike in five years. The district said the reason for the increase was because of the high cost of chemicals used to treat the water supply, like fluoride and chlorine, along with electricity.
The Niagara County Legislature still has to vote to approve that rate increase in order to go into effect in the new year.
The water district sells water directly to 12 towns and five villages across Niagara County. Some water produced by the county water district is also distributed to “out-of-district” municipal customers in neighboring counties like Orleans.
