The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees passed a law codifying changes to its fee structure for short-term rentals within its borders.
The following rates were adopted:
• Initial building inspection and fire inspection fees for short-term rentals/bed and breakfasts: $250.
• Yearly re-inspection fees for fire and building: $100.
• Additional re-inspections for violations: $50.
The village board already approved these fee changes as they are listed in the village code. When they passed the short-term rental regulations this past January, the building and fire inspection fees were set at $250.
A public hearing for the fee changes took place at the start of the meeting. The hearing did not draw any speakers.
The village had formed a committee last year that was made of village leaders and rental owners to look into legislation from areas that do regulate short-term rentals and draft legislation on how to regulate them in the village. There had previously been nothing explicit in the village code for short-term rentals or bed and breakfasts.
Research last year from trustee Tina Coppins found at least 40 short-term rentals in the village. Mayor Anne Welch had previously said they do not want to hurt anybody already operating a rental, but properties are being bought by businesses just so they could be rented out.
In January, the village adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties and a limit on how many can operate in its borders.
The new regulations cover standards for rental properties, special permit and license requirements, and responsibilities for property owners and tenants. These apply to those are are not owner-occupied, with rental properties that are owner occupied considered as bed and breakfasts.
“People don’t want (rentals) eating up their neighborhoods,” Mayor Anne Welch during a packed village meeting in January. “We are not trying to stop short-term rentals. We think they’re great for village. They bring people in. They use all our restaurants and our shops. But we can’t let it overrun our village.”
A cap of 50 short-term rental properties in the village was set, with board members saying they had identified and put together a list of 48 such properties. The owners of those current properties were to receive a certified letter in the mail stating that they have to complete the registration forms with the village, or else their property could be subject to fines or get shut down.
