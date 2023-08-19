Former Niagara Falls businessman and author Larry DeLong, at left, holds a copy of his new book “No Purple Heart for PTSD — Vietnam War Experiences” as his long-time friend, Joe Casale, owner of Casale’s Tavern & Motel, shows off DeLong’s first published book, “It’s Not Easy Being Me: Bar Hopping Through Life.” DeLong will sign copies of his books from 2 to 4 p.m. today and Sunday at Casale’s Tavern, 6908 Buffalo Ave.