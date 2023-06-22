Dave Mongielo has argued, for months, that he didn’t break any laws when he used his cell phone to record members of the Lockport town board while they were sitting together in a restaurant.
On patrol car and body camera video, obtained by Mongielo through Freedom of Information Law requests to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies who were called to the scene, appear to agree with him.
On one video, taken from inside a sheriff’s patrol car, one of the deputies can be heard describing the May 2022 incident as “bulls---” and questioning the filing of charges against Mongielo. The deputy notes that law enforcement officers are often recorded by people in the line of duty and that’s not an unlawful practice.
“How the (expletive) is that harassment?” the deputy asks.
Body camera footage from another deputy shows a conversation involving two deputies and town highway superintendent Dave Miller, who was at the table when Mongielo approached.
In the video, Miller explains that he and other town officials were having a “private conversation” over breakfast when Mongielo entered and started recording them while saying “’this is where your crooked officials have breakfast.’”
One of the deputies tells Miller that, under penal law, harassment is “more of a physical charge,” meaning Mongielo would have to actually “harm somebody” or “threaten to do the same” or “kick, push, shove, punch or threaten to do so.”
“I wouldn’t say that’s harassment, but I understand, you guys are having breakfast,” the deputy tells Miller.
“You can’t video somebody when they are having a private conversation. You can’t come up and video people,” Miller asserts.
“Unfortunately, you can. It happens to us all the time,” the deputy replies.
Following the filing of complaints by Miller, town supervisor Mark Crocker and town board member Darlene DiCarlo, Mongielo was charged with three counts of harassment.
His case was transferred out of the Town of Lockport to avoid a conflict of interest due to the involvement of the town officials. It is currently in Pendleton town court and Mongielo has vowed to take the case to trial. His attorney, James Ostrowski, previously filed motions to dismiss the charges, arguing that Mongielo committed no offenses in the restaurant.
Mongielo said the deputies’ statements on video strongly support his contention that he did not break any laws. He said he intends to call them as witnesses if the case does go to trial.
“It’s very disturbing,” Mongielo said. “I knew I was right. I knew I never did anything wrong and here’s the deputies saying they know I didn’t do anything wrong.”
The police response and accompanying video footage stems from a May 10, 2022, encounter inside a Robinson Road restaurant where Mongielo visited and found Miller, Crocker, DiCarlo and another town board member, Patricia Dufour, as well as Dufour’s husband Ralph, sitting at a table together.
During a court appearance earlier this year, Mongielo testified that he attempted to use his cell phone to record the group and, as a “citizen journalist,” intended to ask the town officials some questions about property assessment.
Cell phone video captured by Mongielo showed Ralph DuFour got up from the table and slapped the cell phone out of Mongielo’s hand. The phone was damaged as a result, Mongielo said. In addition, he said DiCarlo pushed him during the encounter.
Ralph Dufour was later charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. His case was transferred to the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office due to a conflict with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office. Dufour ended up making a deal to resolve the matter by agreeing to pay $375 to Mongielo for the damaged phone.
No charges were filed against DiCarlo at the time of the encounter. Mongielo later lodged a criminal complaint alleging that she pushed him, however, the complaint was dismissed by a justice in Pendleton town court.
• • •
In a Friday interview with this newspaper, Crocker said that while he respects the opinions of the deputies who responded to the restaurant, he believes elected officials have the right to “some level of privacy.”
While Mongielo notes that it’s within his First Amendment rights to make recordings of town officials, Crocker said he wishes Mongielo would respect some boundaries.
And while police officers may not have the power to stop anyone recording their actions on-the-job, Crocker suggested they wouldn’t like it if someone recorded them while they were out in public having dinner with their wives, for example.
Crocker also said Mongielo is welcome to call him and make an appointment if he wants to discuss town business such as property assessment.
“We offer him all the opportunities to approach us and ask us questions. In normal situations, he has a public opportunity to speak at our monthly board meetings about any issue,” Crocker said.
On the day in question, Crocker said town officials were gathered at the restaurant to console Miller, who had suffered a personal family tragedy — and it was “completely the wrong time” for Mongielo to interrupt and start recording them.
“Dave feels like he can interfere any time of the day and that’s not how it works,” Crocker said.
• • •
Mongielo contends the system is working against him in this case because he has long been an outspoken critic of town officials and affairs, and therefore he’s on the outs with a club of connected Lockport Republicans.
On the footage from a deputy’s body camera, Mongielo points to statements by Miller and Crocker, who both referenced, in separate videos, having contacted town justice Cheryl Antkowiak, a former town board member, immediately after the encounter with him.
“We already talked to Judge Antkowiak and she suggested that we have you come over to get an order because he’s always harassing us and we’re tired of it,” Miller tells a deputy on one video.
On another video, Crocker tells a deputy: “We were just told by the judge that we’re supposed to tell you that we want, in our statement, that we want an order of protection.” He later identifies the person he spoke to as “Judge Antkowiak.”
On Friday, Crocker said he did not recall telling the deputies that he contacted “the judge” and did not recall whether he actually spoke with Antkowiak on the day of the incident.
“Cheryl is a good friend and a neighbor. If I don’t know a legal answer, sometimes I do ask her for advice,” he said.
A message left with the town highway department on Friday, seeking Miller’s comment, was not returned.
Mongielo wonders why, if Crocker and Miller did contact her, Antkowiak provided them with advice on a matter that had nothing to do with her.
“She should have stayed out of it,” Mongielo said.
• • •
Portions of the deputies’ videos obtained by Mongielo are muted.
One muted video comes after a deputy tells town officials inside the restaurant that he’s going outside to talk to a supervisor.
Mongielo said one portion of muted video from a body camera lasts about 10 minutes.
Additional body camera video shared with this newspaper shows one deputy talking with three other deputies and that video is muted there as well.
Mongielo believes he has a right to know what deputies on the scene said to their supervisors, and sees no reason why the public can’t know, too.
“There is something going on behind the scenes,” he said. “They don’t want the general public to know what’s going on. That should be illegal. They are there to protect us.”
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti did not respond to a request for comment on the videos.
