The victim of a Ferry Avenue crash on Wednesday remained in critical condition on Thursday, as Falls police continued their investigation of the incident.
Falls Police Traffic Division officers said there was no change in the condition of the unidentified 11-year-old girl, who is reportedly on life support at Oishei Women and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
The young girl was struck by a car while as she was riding her bike on Ferry Avenue.
The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. on the 3600 block of Ferry Avenue. Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said the girl was crossing Ferry Avenue at 36th Street when she was struck by a 2019 Kia Forte driven by a 24-year-old city woman.
The vehicle, which was initially traveling in the northernmost lane, veered to the right, jumped the curb, hit a tree and came to rest atop the child, who was thrown from the initial impact.
The Niagara Falls Fire Department responded and freed the bicyclist from beneath the vehicle.
The Falls Police Crash Management unit is leading the investigation of the crash. The driver of the Kia and its three occupants were uninjured and.
Investigators said the driver is cooperating with them. Charges in the crash are pending, Munn said.
Officers renewed their call for help from the public. Anyone who may have information about the crash, is asked to call Falls Police Information Line at 716-286-4711 or the Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.
