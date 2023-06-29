Niagara Falls officials have confirmed that the 18-year-old victim of a Monday shooting on 19th Street has died.
Mayor Robert Restaino's office identified the victim as 18-year-old McKenzie Munt of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation.
Police previously said she was the victim of a shooting that resulted in a two-vehicle collision at 19th and Falls streets about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police said Munt had suffered a gunshot wound to her head. The operator of the other vehicle was not involved in the shooting, police said, and was treated and released for minor injuries from the collision.
Niagara Falls Police Department detectives continue to investigate the case and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspects in the shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number, 716-286-4711.
