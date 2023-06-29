Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.