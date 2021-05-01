The Niagara County Veterans Service Agency will being allowing in-person office hours at the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls next week. The office has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic and all appointments since then have been conducted in the Lockport office.
“Our team in the Veterans Service Agency is excited to get back to Trott and provide our menu of services to Niagara County’s veterans,” Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said. “We do all we can to help meet the needs of veterans and ensure they get all the benefits to which they are entitled. Now, not everyone will have to travel to Lockport to be helped.”
The Trott office will be open on the first and third Wednesdays of every month beginning May 5. Veterans can call 438-4090 to make an appointment but walk-ins are also welcome.
“We will be meeting with the town clerks ... as well and hope to be able to work out a monthly remote meeting schedule in different towns and village across the county where vets can meet us right at the town hall where they live,” VSA director Jeff Glatz added. “We want to be as accessible as possible while still ensuring veterans and our staff are safe.
