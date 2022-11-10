The Niagara Falls Veterans Monument Commission will hold a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Friday at the monument located at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls.
The event will be led by commission Chairman Dave Fabrizio and will feature prayers by the Rev. Charles Boyer, the playing of bagpipes, representatives from the Niagara Falls Police Department Honor Guard and comments from Mayor Robert Restaino and other officials.
Refreshments will be provided by the Niagara Sikh Association.
The public is invited to attend.
The veterans monument is located in Hyde Park near the intersection of Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard and can be accessed by entering the Pine Avenue entrance to the park.
Town of Niagara hosting ceremony
On Friday, Nov. 11, the Town of Niagara Lions Club along with the Town of Niagara Helping Hands will again be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It commences at 11 a.m. and will be located at Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.
The guest speaker is 4th District County Legislator Jeffrey Elder. He honorably served our country for more than 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. from Troop 841.
All veterans attending will be presented a very special veteran lapel pin and small American flag. Following the ceremony, the Helping Hands will provide warm beverage and pastry snacks in the Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony.
