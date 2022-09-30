On Saturday, Sept. 24, veterans and their families gathered at the Niagara Falls High School for the Hands Healing Heroes 9th annual Veterans Appreciation Day. Besides free entry, including dinner, live music from Shaky Stage and a sheet of basket raffle tickets to the over 120 baskets, Veterans were offered free haircuts and massages.
This year featured an even greater representation of teens eager to serve those who served our country. Boy Scout Troop 855 of Lewiston was joined by some members of the Niagara Falls High School Choir and several students from neighboring high schools. Together they gathered plates for those who were disabled, poured drink refills and made conversations that elited smiles from both sides. The interaction between the youngsters and the Veterans put the event over the top. One attendee, Delphine Levesque commented, “I was overwhelmed with the love for these dear veterans that permeated the room.”
Hands Healing Heroes was founded in 2014 by Dr. Kristin Jacobsen who wanted to be part of the solution to the medical crisis many vets were encountering at that time. She offers complimentary chiropractic care to any veteran wounded or injured in combat. Weeks after her announcement, her patients wanted to be involved as well. From that, the creation of the annual party to put action to the gratitude to our veterans was established — with no gimmicks or hidden agendas, just pure thankfulness.
