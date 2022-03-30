For 25 of his more than 31 years as a Falls cop, Dave Bower patrolled the streets in what is still known as the “50 car.”
“I was assigned to the Highland Avenue car from the start,” Bower said. “And I started building a relationship with the good people in that community.”
Then he added with a slight chuckle, “And the bad.”
But as he was pipped out of Falls Police headquarters on Tuesday morning, to begin his retirement, Bower said he was happy with his time in a sometimes troubled part of the North End.
“I earned respect,” Bower said. “You treat people the way you want to be treated.”
Bower enjoyed his time in the community to the point where he began working off-duty, providing security in Unity Park. He would walk the development for hours on end and when he didn’t want to walk any more, he’d break out his bike and ride with the kids who lived there.
The parents appreciated that. And they made sure Bower never missed a dinner.
“I loved doing my job,” he said. “ And I never came out of (Unity Park) hungry.”
Bower admits that the job had its moments of unpleasantness. Nobody enjoys being arrested.
But he said he learned to exercise discretion in dealing with people.
“If it was something minor I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it,” Bower said. “I never stopped anybody for anything except their actions.”
Bower said he was perfectly happy as a patrol officer, but his work changed dramatically after a Gazette investigation into the SPCA of Niagara. The Gazette reports exposed that the local SPCA had become more of a killing field than a shelter.
The resulting community response swept out the charity’s board of directors. A new board was elected and Bower, a life-long animal lover, was one of its members.
“I was reading about what was going on out there and we had been seeing a lot of animal cruelty (on patrol),” Bower recalled. “So I thought I could get in there and help them restructure and build it back better.”
Bower joined a board that brought remarkable change to the shelter, even adopting a No Kill policy for animals brought there.
“A lot of things got changed,” Bower said. “And I enjoyed it. It was a good outlet, getting in touch with the animals.”
The changes at the SPCA also significantly changed the final years of Bower’s time with the Falls police.
As part of a review of the SPCA of Niagara’s operations, then Erie County SPCA Executive Director Barbara Carr suggested that the should get out of doing animal control for municipalities like the Falls.
“Because I’d had four or five years in the SPCA board, (then Falls Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto) came to me and said would you like to start doing animal cruelty investigations,” Bower said.
So Bower transitioned from “Car 50” to AC (Animal Cruelty) 1.
The city acquired a special-equipped vehicle for animal rescue and transport and Bower went to school to learn the ins and outs of animal cruelty investigations. But if had had found some good times while patrolling the streets, there wasn’t much joy in his new role.
“It was brutal. It was heart-wrenching,” Bower said of the dozens of cruelty investigations he undertook. “Some of them were so horrific, it’s hard to talk about them.”
But he said he also knows he saved some animal lives, and those were the moments that made the job change worthwhile.
As he left police headquarters, Bower will leave behind a son, Daniel, and a nephew, Matthew as NFPD patrol officers to carry on the family legacy. His step-daughter, Giona Kilmer will also be around, working as a 911 dispatcher. Son Matthew will carry on public service working for the Falls Department of Public Works.
An avid fisherman, Dave said he’ll be stream fishing later this week as the weather warms and he’ll be out on his boat this summer dropping lines in Lake Ontario. He’s also purchased a nice 30 foot camper to hit the road with his wife Ginny.
With a final radio transmission of, “AC-1 10-7” (Animal Cruelty officer out of service) Bower strode away to the sounds of the bagpiper.
