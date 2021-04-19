The Verizon Media Community Benefit fund for Niagara County is now accepting applications from nonprofits serving the county. Qualifying nonprofits are welcome to apply for shares of the fund. Applications must be turned in by 4 p.m. May 10.
The Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County – Empire State Development awards grants annually to organizations that are located in and/or serve Niagara County residents. Preference is given to projects outside the greater Lockport area.
In the 2021 grant cycle, priority will be given to applications that advance one or more of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council’s (REDC) three core enablers as outlined in the REDC’s strategic plan, A Strategy for Prosperity: implement smart growth; foster a culture of entrepreneurship; or prepare the workforce.
Awards are determined by ESD’s Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County Grant Review Committee. Decisions will be announced in late July.
Applications are available for submission at https://www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/verizonmedia-community-benefit-fund-niagara/.
For more information, contact John Risio, project manager for ESD, at John.Risio@esd.ny.gov.
The community benefit fund for Niagara County was created in 2015, as part of Yahoo’s agreement with Empire State Development to establish a customer care and data center in the town of Lockport. The fund is entrusted to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which exists to foster long-term philanthropy in Western New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.