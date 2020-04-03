Ventilators to be redistributed downstate

The Associated PressIn this March 27 file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs the media inside a nearly completed makeshift hospital at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. On Friday, Cuomo announced that he's issuing an executive order that will allow ventilators to be redistributed from upstate hospitals to hospitals in the New York City area. He said the move is necessary to assist downstate health care facilities as they continue to contend with a high volume of COVID-19 cases.