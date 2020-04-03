Ventilators to be redistributed downstate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that he's signing an executive order allowing the state to take ventilators from medical facilities in other parts of the state and redistribute them to hospitals in need in New York City.
Cuomo said the National Guard will be mobilized to move ventilators and personal protective equipment to where they are urgently required to save lives.
The executive order could impact hospitals in Niagara County and across Western New York.
"We do not have enough ventilators. Period," Cuomo was quoted as saying on his Twitter account following his daily briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.
The announcement came as Cuomo announced the single-biggest daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths in New York since the outbreak began. A total of 2,935 New Yorkers have died so far, with 562 new deaths - an increase of 23% - reported in the last 24 hours.
“The curve continues to go up,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo acknowledged that the "timing won't be perfect" because multiple states may hit a peak of cases and hospitalizations around the same time. He added that not every state will hit an apex all at once, which is why he believes "Mutual Aid" is needed.
He again called the federal government to coordinate the overall response, saying the virus is a "national disaster," not an issue of states' rights.
"The states need federal assistance," he said. "No state can get all the ventilators they need. We need a rolling deployment of resources. We need a national coordinated effort."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.