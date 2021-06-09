Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County's Veggie Van’s is making its first stops of the season in Niagara Falls today.
The service will run Thursdays in Niagara Falls and Wednesdays in the Lockport area through to October.
The Veggie Van aims to combat hunger and reduce food insecurity by traveling to designated areas where community members have limited access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods. In 2021, more than 10,000 pounds of produce was delivered to targeted communities via the Veggie Van. Now entering its sixth year of operation, CCE has partnered with local farms like McCollum Orchards in Lockport, Newroyal Orchards in Gasport, and Russell Farms in Appleton to provide fresh and local produce via the Veggie Van.
In June, marketgoers can purchase a variety of produce including apples, garlic scapes, radishes, sugar snap peas, asparagus and more. Additionally, produce will also be provided later in the season through CCE’s Beginning Farmer Training Program, a hands-on certificate program for aspiring and beginning farmers.
The Veggie Van accepts cash payments, EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks. The schedule for the remainder of the market season will be updated on CCE’s website when scheduling is finalized. For information on the Veggie Van, including its special events schedule, visit cceniagaracounty.org.
Thursday's stops in the Falls:
• 10 to 11 a.m. — St. John de LaSalle, 8600 Buffalo Avenue (in parking lot)
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Carolyn’s House., 452 6th St.
• 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Underground Railroad Heritage Center/Train Station, 825 Depot Ave.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 Tenth St.
To learn more about CCE-Niagara County, please visit cceniagaracounty.org.
