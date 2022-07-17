Vandals have badly damaged a memorial bench near the Niagara Falls Veteran's Monument in Hyde Park.
The damage to the American Legion John J. Welch Post 381 Bench, which was donated by the Welch Post and had the logos of every branch of the U.S military etched on it, is believed to have happened late Saturday or early Sunday.
The incident left Niagara Falls Veteran's Monument Commission Vice Chairman Stan Zimmerman "sick to his stomach."
He called it a "tough way to wake up" as this bench was dedicated to all those who have served in the U.S military, especially those who call Niagara Falls home.
While the commission has plans to replace the bench, Zimmerman said "finding those responsible for this disrespectful act and holding them accountable" is a priority.
Niagara Falls police are asking anyone who may have more information about the incident to contact the police department at 716-286-4711.
Rob Bennett, of Rob Shots Photography, contributed to this report.
