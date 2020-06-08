Vandals strike Falls bakery known for generosity

A Niagara Falls bakery that developed a reputation for being generous in its free giveaways of bread and other items during the global pandemic is now getting some help from the community after being victimized by vandalism.
Community leaders and residents are stepping up to help the owners of the Little Bakery where vandals smashed windows, damaged countertops and stole several items. The owners discovered the damage when they arrived to open the bakery for business on Monday.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation. A message posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page described the Little Bakery, located at 842 Elmwood Ave. in Niagara Falls, as "nothing but amazing" to members of the community as well as local law enforcement. The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information about the burglary and damage to contact the detective bureau at 716-286-4553 or the sheriff's office's general information number at 716-286-4711.
Owner Samantha Bassett took over the site of the former Trusello's Bakery and reopened it as the Little Bakery in 2018.
During the pandemic, the Little Bakery became well known locally for donating bread to individuals in need as well as area food distribution drives involving organizations like the Niagara Falls Salvation Army.
The bakery's good work and support for the community garnered attention from U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, as well as members of the Niagara Falls City Council. Both Higgins and the council have endorsed formal proclamations honoring the business and its owners.
A GoFundMe page started Monday to support the business owners had more than $15,000 worth of donations by noon.
To support the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-the-little-bakery-nf?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR13obWS4137FLigFa8TojF2sy3kwjDc_Z6NXJqDhvjaWnnrMXH9JZ0kF3I.
