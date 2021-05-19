Vaccine drive presses on with Falls outreach event  

As time passes, and the number of vaccinated people rises, that means it’s time to try harder, not back down.
So it was Karla Thomas, director of outreach from Community Health Center of Buffalo, working to host an open vaccination clinic at 2715 Highland Ave. on Wednesday.
It started with a Zoom call for barbers and beauticians in the Falls.
“We wanted to use them as a resource to educate the public, especially regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Thomas said. “People who were apprehensive became very apprehensive. What we had to explain to them is that 7 million people got the vaccine. 6,999,994 were fine. The benefits far outweighed the risk.”
As Thomas spoke, her phone rang. It was Marcia McWilson of McWilson’s House of Beauty, 1137 South St.
McWilson had participated in the Zoom call. Thomas was setting up a visit with a news crew and some health care workers.
“If there is anyone there who needs a vaccine, we will give it to them,” Thomas said.
“With the opportunity, anybody who wanted a shot got it," she said. "It was hanging fruit. Now we have to go through the fruit on the ground.”
The event featured live music, community education on drug abuse awareness and even a free lunch.
Charles Walker, the former city councilman, was there signing people up and helping educate on vaccines.
“We don’t set a goal,” Walker said, noting that they were up to 22 vaccinated people on the day. “We are just trying to make people comfortable.”
