The Niagara County Department of Health will be holding its COVID-19 Point of Dispensing (POD) vaccine clinic this week at the Transit Drive-In located in Lockport.
New first-dose vaccine appointments for eligible individuals 18 years of age and older are now available.
Appointments can be made by going to niagaracounty.com and clicking on the blue box that says “COVID-19 Vaccination Info”. The scheduling link is found under “Step 1.”
Niagara County residents that do not have internet access may register for an appointment by calling 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
All Niagara County Department of Health PODs are scheduled on a weekly basis, as they are dependent on the quantity and type of vaccine received from New York State. Registration is required.
Appointments were also listed as available at the Niagara Falls Conference & Events Center vaccine distribution site being operated by New York state. To make an appointment there, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.