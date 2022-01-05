LOCKPORT — Former “The Voice” contestant Joshua Vacanti participated in a live interview at the Historic Palace Theater on Tuesday night. The Lockport native who won hearts at home and across the country fielded questions from Palace executive director Christopher Parada and the audience, and gave ‘em all a few songs.
After opening with “Ashes” by Celene Dion, Vacanti was greeted by Mayor Michelle Roman, who proclaimed January 4th as Joshua Vacanti Day.
During his interview with Parada, Vacanti talked about playing the Phantom in the Lockport High School production of “Phantom of the Opera” and said he would love to have the chance to perform in the play professionally.
He mentioned that a factor that he had to overcome while performing on “The Voice” was learning to perform as a solo act, since he usually sang with his wife.
“Ever since we got together I’ve always shared the stage with her,” said Vacanti, “so going on a show by myself was another learning process for figuring out how to sing by myself.”
Vacanti said he had auditioned for several singing competition shows, including American Idol and America’s Got Talent, and The Voice was the one that gave him his first call back. He spoke very highly of everyone involved with that production, from the hosts to the crew members and his fellow contestants.
“I had the most magical journey ever,” Vacanti said. “I can’t think of one thing bad about my time on the show. I really appreciated the coaches, the behind-the-scenes people, and anyone a part of the production. It was a dream.”
After Vacanti finished answering questions from the audience, he sang again, performing “You Will Be Found” and, with his wife Samantha Olewnik, the Sara Bareilles-Jason Mraz duet “You Matter to Me.” Vacanti noted that was the song they sang at their wedding.
Though he was eliminated on “The Voice,” Vacanti is pursuing a career in music. He wants to work on making an album, and said he’s already been contacted by people in the music industry in the past few weeks.
“This is just the beginning,” Vacanti said, “and I can’t wait to see where I’m going.”
