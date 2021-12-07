Joshua Vacanti’s run on “The Voice” came to an end on Tuesday night.
The Lockport singer failed to make the top five after performing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” after finding himself in the Instant Save portion of the competition.
He did earn praise from the coaches.
Kelly Clarkson said he has a promising career regardless of what happened Tuesday. John Legend said Vacanti has a “god-given gift” and he needed to be in the finale.
But it was not to be.
The winner of the Instant Save and the fifth finalist in next week’s finale was Jershika Maple from Team Legend. Lana Scott and Jim & Sasha Allen were eliminated along with Vacanti.
“The Voice” season 21 finale airs next Monday and Tuesday on NBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.