Vacanti an early pick for 'Voice' top 10

They’re celebrating again in Lockport — Joshua Vacanti is in the top 10 on “The Voice.”
The Lockport native performed Queen’s “The Show Must Go On” during Monday night’s Top 11 performance show. On Tuesday night, Vacanti and Hailey Mia were the first two artists marked safe and guaranteed a spot in the top 10 singers.
The Top 10 includes those who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of the Instant Save.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Team Kelly Clarkson had the advantage coming into week after her team swept the competition with all four singers moving on to the Top 11. Blake Shelton has three singers remaining, while John Legend and Ariana Grande have two apiece.
“The Voice” returns on Monday. Vote on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
