Niagara Falls fire investigators and police detectives are trying to determine the cause of a Wednesday night fire on Sixth Street.
Around 10:30 p.m., Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the area of the 400 block of Sixth Street for multiple reports of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and observed a fully involved house fire at 432 6th St. Due to heavy fire conditions throughout the structure, firefighters initiated a defensive attack of the fire.
The house was a complete loss.
Neighbors told police that the home had been vacant but was being used by squatters. They said a man has been regularly coming in and out of the home in the past week.
Neighbors added that the owner of the property is a Canadian resident.
