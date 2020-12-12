Efforts to spark new downtown development are moving forward in the South End, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
And USA Niagara (USAN) officials say those efforts, for now, are centered on Third Street. They also say the future of dozens of additional parcels of agency-owned land will come into better focus by the second quarter of 2021.
USAN President Anthony Vilardo said this week that his agency is continuing to aggressively move forward with its work to develop 11 acres of mostly prime South End property formerly owned by Tuscarora businessman Joseph "Smokin Joe" Anderson.
In March 2019, USA Niagara purchased 32 parcels of land from Anderson for $14 million. The parcels, once referred to collectively as the "Anderson properties", have now been divided into clusters of developmental land, with one of the clusters already being marketed by TM Montante Development.
In February, USA Niagara, the state-run agency tasked with overseeing development in downtown Niagara Falls, tapped Montante as the preferred developer for former Anderson properties at 500, 512 and 518 Third St. and 503 Main Street. The properties collectively anchor the north end of the Third Street entertainment district.
"(Montante) are actively looking for leases for those sites," Vilardo said, while noting that the developer has posted artist's renderings of how the properties may be used. "I know at 512 (Third St.) they're looking at perhaps a brewery facility."
Montante, which conducted a successful restoration and renovation of 616 Niagara St., is touting the property at 512 Third St., on its web site, as "ideal for a brewery, distillery, or tap room." The property is the former home of the Falls' legendary Imperial Lounge, a former auto dealership that became a renowned blues club that hosted musicians like B.B. King, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy.
At 500 Third St., Montante is looking to develop 8,375 square feet of an art deco structure that once housed the Niagara Hudson Power Corporation. In its web pitch, the developer suggests the space is perfect for a combination of offices, retail and events space.
Principals with Montante could not be reached to comment further on their development plans.
Previously, TM Montante Development President Chris Campos said, “The redevelopment of these historic buildings will add to the growing momentum on Third Street. It is our plan to bring a vibrant mix of commercial uses to these buildings."
Vilardo said the development of the remaining parcels in the Anderson portfolio will be on a "phased basis." To prepare for that, USAN has contracted with PAU, a consultant that specializes in urban planning and development.
"We're working with them to look at what's the next phase of development in Niagara Falls," Vilardo said. "One of the things we're asking PAU to help us identify is the best uses of the (Anderson) sites. We looking for interesting projects."
Among the clusters being examined by the consultant are the former Tele-Tech property and the old Snow Park and Travelodge sites, which sit over the former hydro canal and have been dubbed the "Canal Park cluster."
In addition to ranking land clusters for development, PAU will also complete a market study of the downtown area. Vilardo said the last such study was done in 2010.
"We'd like to go to developers and say, 'We think you should do this, and here are the numbers to prove (it's a good idea),'" Vilardo said.
Vilardo said he believes the development of the Anderson properties will include at least some residential components. He pointed to the arrival of 46 new apartments on Third Street in the past few years as evidence that residential development is important to an overall downtown strategy.
"The more people you have living on a street, the more people want to join that community," the USAN president said. "We think residential can be an important part of revitalizing downtown."
Vilardo also expects that as USA Niagara offers up Anderson parcels for preferred developers, that there will be an influx of Buffalo-based companies.
"If you're looking at being priced out of the Buffalo market (by booming redevelopment there)," Vilardo said, "when you can do a similar project in the Falls, why wouldn't you?"
