USA Niagara Development Corp.’s Board of Directors recently approved two projects in the Niagara Falls area.
First Street Apartment Building Redevelopment Project
Community Services for Every1 (CSE1) has been designated as the preferred developer to undertake the First Street Apartment Building Redevelopment Project. The project, estimated to cost $35.8 million, involves the construction of a six-story, mixed-use building located on a portion of a USAN-owned property on the corner of First and Old Falls streets.
The proposed building will have approximately 78 apartments and 4,700 square feet of commercial space occupied by the preferred developer. The proposed unit mix includes studio, one and two-bedroom units targeted to households earning up to 50-60% or 80-90% of the area median income. The proposed units will help meet the local need for new housing, while street-level commercial and community spaces will contribute to pedestrian activity and street life. CSE1 will use the ground-floor commercial space for job readiness and workforce development services that will benefit Niagara County residents with disabilities and their families. CSE1 will partner with Edgemere Development on the project. USAN and CSE1 will now negotiate the principal terms and conditions of a development agreement. These terms and conditions, as well as a General Project Plan (GPP), will be presented to the directors for their approval at a later date.
Schoellkopf Hall Stabilization Project
The USAN Board also authorized a Memorandum of Understanding with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) for the Schoellkopf Hall Stabilization Project. Schoellkopf Hall at DeVeaux Woods State Park is on the State Register of Historic Places, and has also been nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. Dedicated in 1930 as a dormitory for the now-defunct DeVeaux School and situated within the bounds of DeVeaux Woods State Park on the edge of the Niagara River, this stone and concrete building is an example of 20th-century Collegiate Gothic institutional design that combines traditional Gothic design motifs with contemporary fireproofing and rational planning principles. Designed by prominent Rochester-based architect C. Storrs Barrows (who was a graduate of the DeVeaux School), its construction was funded by area philanthropist Paul A. Schoellkopf of the Buffalo, Niagara & Eastern Power Co.
The building has been vacant since 1998 but the overall physical integrity of the building is considered to be relatively sound. Recognizing the historical and cultural significance of the project site and to expand the available recreational and tourism focused offerings, USAN and State Parks will partner in an effort to preserve and stabilize the site, as well as prepare it for future potential adaptive reuse. USAN’s portion of the project, in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million, will be provided to State Parks through New York State’s Regional Economic and Community Assistance Program (RECAP) with parks contributing $1 million toward the $2.5 million project. No USAN Corporate funds will be used for the project.
“While DeVeaux Woods State Park is a state park it is more so a neighborhood park with an historic past so it is important that we preserve its stories so stabilizing this building for future use is a key component of those efforts,” said Mark V. Mistretta, Niagara Region director for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “We are grateful to our partners at USAN for their support of this project.”
