Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.