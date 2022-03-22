The USA Niagara Board of Directors has approved more than $1.8 million in grants for a pair of developments in the the Falls' South End.
The board, meeting on Tuesday morning, Ok'd an up-to-$1.7 million reimbursement of construction costs associated with a mixed-use development at 311 Rainbow Blvd. and a $145,000 grant for a project at 320-324 Niagara St. The projects were described as "leveraging private-sector investment to facilitate economic development within the USAN Development District."
“USAN continues to support projects that will transform downtown Niagara Falls into a pedestrian, residential and tourist-friendly area,” USAN Chairwoman Francine Delmonte said. “These projects both have historic elements – whether reestablishing a residential block or rehabbing historic properties – that will also add character and vitality to the tourist district.”
The Rainbow Boulevard project is a just over $20 million development by Plati Niagara, which is led by the Strangio family. The family currently operates the Quality Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard and the Wingate Hotel, at 333 Rainbow Blvd.
Plati Niagara received a $900,000 grant from USAN for the Wingate project.
The 311 Rainbow Boulevard development features the construction of what will be known as the Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls. The hotel, which is expected to open in spring of 2023, will be a seven-story, 120-room upscale lodging brand that will also feature three residential guest houses.
The guest houses, which will front on Buffalo Avenue, will be marketed as vacation rentals and are intended to complement the historic character of the Buffalo Avenue’s Heritage District. USAN officials said they expect the guest houses to help reestablish a residential block of Buffalo Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, where only a single residential structure currently remains.
The units, which are currently under construction, will be located across from 305 Buffalo Ave., a parcel that New York state has purchased as part of its Strategic Land Acquisition Program in the Falls. The parcel features a new trail/stairway connection to the Riverway, opened in spring 2021.
"Niagara Falls is experiencing a renaissance, and we're proud to be a part of that," Frank Strangio, owner and vice president of Plati Niagara told the USAN board. "This project could not have been possible without the support of USA Niagara."
The grant to the 320 and 324 Niagara Street project comes from USAN's Niagara Economic Development Fund (NEDF). The mixed-use development is led by a subsidiary of the Buffalo based Savarino Companies.
The $3.5 million historic rehabilitation project will restore two mixed-used, three-story buildings, totaling 12,531 square feet. The project, which is currently underway, includes capital improvements, facade improvements and interior renovations that will create 4,177 square feet of first-floor commercial/retail space.
It also features the renovation of 10 market-rate apartments on the second and third floors of the structures. The buildings are among the few surviving structures that once lined the dense, mixed-use commercial-residential environment of Niagara Street.
Savarino, an avid proponent of historic preservation in the redevelopment of center cities, has said that the buildings "represent an important contribution to the late-19th and early-20th century urban architecture, commercial history and community development of downtown Niagara Falls."
