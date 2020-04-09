Members of the U.S. Marshals are searching for a Falls man wanted for bail violations after he apparently cut off his ankle monitor on April 3.
The suspect is identified as Carl Anthony, 66, of the Falls. Anthony is described as a white male, 5-feet-6 and weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald with grey hair on the sides of his head.
Anthony was arrested on Dec. 10, by agents of the Buffalo Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and charged with attempted production of child pornography.
Agents said Anthony discretely recorded of a minor while they were changing and showering. A federal search warrant, executed at his home in the Falls on July 9, resulted in the discovery of a hard drive that contained two videos of the minor.
Anthony faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted of the charge.
Anyone who may have information on Anthony's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 867-6161.
