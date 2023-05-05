The Chamber of Commerce serving Lewiston and surrounding communities will go under a new name and logo.
What was the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is now the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce, with a new logo featuring a U and N half covered by water instead of one depicting the Niagara River. They were revealed at a reception at Brickyard BBQ with chamber members and community leaders in attendance.
“These changes were very much needed at this time,” explained Chamber Board Chairman Matt Villnave during the reception. “Lewiston has evolved significantly since our last rebrand in 2005, and our upcoming initiatives will undoubtedly reflect this transformation.”
Chamber President Jennifer Pauly said the previous name and logo was 15 years old and they felt it did not represent what they are.
The rebranding process had been underway since August, with the chamber hiring Riveter Design from Buffalo in September to survey its members, non-members, elected leaders and other people in the community about what they represent. They designed many new names and logos and also brought in Kyle Sexton of ChamberThink Strategies to help in the process.
“There’s a lot that goes into a chamber name,” Pauly said, “from the research, from the surveys, from the tone and culture of what your organization is.”
Other than the new name, logo and a new strategic plan outlining its priorities, everything the chamber does for its members and the events it puts on will remain the same. It hosts Harvest and Hops, Lewiston Jazz Festival and Lewiston Christmas Walk events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.