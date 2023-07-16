On the evening of Feb. 17, 1944 — right about 10:35 p.m. — a lone B-24 Liberator bomber flew over Cortland. The sound of its four-engines might well have been lost in the snowstorm, or was too high for the soon-to-be sleeping residents of Cortland to hear.
Nearly 3 ½ hours later, an Army Air Force air traffic controller overheard the pilot asking controllers in Syracuse about something, but couldn’t hear details.
The plane was never heard from again. More than 80 years later, journalist Tom Wilbur picked up the search the Army, Coast Guard and civilians had abandoned so many lifetimes earlier. He didn’t have much to go on: a few childhood legends from the family cottage not far from where the last reports of the plane came — on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario; a few newspaper clippings; some oral histories.
What he found is the subject of “Vanishing Point: The Search for a B-4 Bomber Crew Lost on the World War II Home Front.”
Wilber, a fine explanatory journalist with decades of experience — mostly covering environment in the Binghamton area — takes on a decades-old mystery of what happened to the Getaway Gertie after it took off on a training flight in the early evening of Feb. 17 from Westover, Mass.
Like any solid journalist, Wilber shows no favoritism, not to the stories he was told as a child, not to the recollections, wishes and theories of the assorted relatives, experts and searchers to take up the threads of the tale over a couple of lifetimes.
In fact, what’s most impressive about telling a story with so little to start with is how much discipline Wilber shows to the journalistic process. He very clearly separates the possible (what could have happened) from the probable (what would have happened given the verifiable information) and what he can definitively prove did happen.
And he does it without judgment. The eight-man crew of the Getaway Gertie was green — even the pilot had yet to be commissioned — and they were still trying to learn the basis of flight, navigation and formation flying in what was supposed to be a quick cake-walk of a training mission.
He follows the childhood of several of the crew, uses primary documentation to describe the training flight, and reports from civilians on the ground who claimed to have heard it as it passed by Oswego.
He describes, in detail, the search for the plane, and how searchers prioritized the search areas. And, when the searchers of 1944 failed to find the plane or its crew, Wilber joined teams decades later as they tried their own mettle to the mystery.
If there’s a flaw to his reportage, it’s that he failed to clearly discount the obviously inaccurate accounts. Memories change with time, perceptions mislead, conclusions may be premature. Wilber doesn’t always toss out the speculation that verifiable facts show are impossible.
In the end, he doesn’t need to. He talks with the searchers who picked up the search decades later, accompanies them on their treks and records what they find.
And what did he find? Well, that would be giving away the mystery. You’ll have to read for yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.