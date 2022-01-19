ALBANY — Start guiding and stop imposing mandates.
That is the essence of the message state Senate Republicans are sending to Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative Democrats as new data shows that COVID-19 infections across the state are beginning to ebb.
"The data does not back up the policies," Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said Wednesday in insisting that it's time to cancel the state's vaccine mandate for health care workers and restrictions placed on the extracurricular activities of school children who have not received a booster shot of vaccine.
Ortt and his colleagues contended the shortage of nurses and other health care workers existed at hospitals before the pandemic began two years ago, but became far more acute after Hochul directed that they get vaccinated or face termination from employment.
Hochul has defended the mandates for health care workers several times.
"It's the smart thing to do and we have to continue the mandates," the Democratic governor said in September just weeks after replacing Andrew Cuomo as the state's chief executive. "This is not intended to be dictatorial. This is intended to save lives."
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said state mandates have slowed economic activity in the state and hurt New York's ability to be competitive.
"There are more jobs available now than there are people willing to work at them," Stec said.
He also questioned the need for the vaccination requirement for health care workers.
"We have testing options for other professions such as state workers and school workers," Stec said. "So there are alternatives. And of course one thing we've all found out is that just because you are vaccinated doesn't mean you can't get COVID. You can be vaccinated and still transmit COVID to others. We are going down a path that does not make sense anymore."
The debate in New York echoes the national disagreement over President Joe Biden's plan mandating large private employers require their employees to be tested or vaccinated. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, rejected the Biden plan. In the aftermath of that ruling, some companies are already reconsidering the mandates they had imposed on their employees.
Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said health care workers should have the option of being tested for the virus as an alternative to vaccinations.
“Inconsistent, one-size-fits-all mandates from the governor’s office have run their course." Oberacker said. "Rural hospitals, in particular, are struggling to keep staffing levels up and the effects are devastating. People are losing their livelihoods and being forced out of state while patients are left seeking care."
Earlier this week, Hochul said the number of COVID-positive cases in New York has declined by 75% since the state experienced its winter peak point several weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the federal government is placing new emphasis on masks. The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to make 400 million N95 masks at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.
Ortt emphasized that Republicans disagreeing with mandates are not "COVID deniers."
"Nothing could be further from the truth," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.