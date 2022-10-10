ALBANY — When the $220 billion state budget was approved last April, administrators at financially struggling upstate hospitals were optimistic that at least some of their money woes would be addressed as the spending plan included $800 million for distressed hospitals.
But as the fiscal situation of the hospitals has continued to deteriorate, the state government has yet to release the money, increasing the possibility there will be more cuts in services to patients, said Gary FItzgerald, the president and CEO of the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance.
The alliance represents 50 hospitals in 32 upstate counties, including Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and its affiliated hospitals, as well as Champlain Valley Medical Center in Plattsburgh and Adirondack Medical Center in Lake Placid.
“There is money in the state budget for this fiscal year, but it hasn’t gone out the door and we’re frustrated with that,” Fitzgerald told CNHI.
The financial squeeze on hospitals comes at a time when they have been coping with an acute staffing shortage while absorbing patients who could more efficiently be cared for at nursing homes, though those facilities have had to limit admissions due to the state’s new rules for mandatory staffing levels.
A recent survey of hospital administrators who are members of the Iroquois alliance found 88% of them reporting they are facing “negative or razor thin margins,” with the average operating margin coming in at minus 3.87%.
The growing number of “alternative level of care” patients has also pinched the purse strings of hospitals. “The nursing homes have the beds, but they just don’t have enough staff to meet the requirements of the new law passed two years ago requiring staffing ratios, which we opposed. So some of those nursing home beds are empty while there are patients taking up hospital beds because they can’t get into the nursing homes.”
Asked about the budget allotment of $800 million for distressed hospitals, a spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul, Matthew Janiszewski, said the administration has been in discussions with hospital representatives.
“Governor Hochul is committed to rebuilding the state’s health care system and we have been in discussions with health systems around the state that are experiencing financial difficulties in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Janiszewski said.
“We will continue working with these health systems to evaluate their current fiscal situations and provide assistance as needed,” he added.
Fitzgerald said hospitals are a vital part of the fabric of upstate communities and ensuring their stability should be a top priority for Albany policy makers.
More and more, he said, hospitals have no choice but to rely on often expensive contingency staffing — hiring traveling nurses, for instance — due to a lack of applicants for hospital staff positions.
Based on the input of Iroquois members, Fitzgerald estimated the hospitals in his association will be spending $1.2 billion more for contingency staffing than they did one year ago.
“The hospitals are on diversion, trying to transfer patients outside of their region, and downstate in some cases,” Fitzgerald said. “The only way hospitals can make positive margins is with elective procedures. But some of the hospitals don’t have enough staff to do as many elective procedures as they could be doing.”
With the state slow to release the money lawmakers approved in the budget for hospitals, Fitzgerald said he is concerned it may become even more difficult to recruit doctors to work at upstate hospitals.
“If a hospital starts to have financial problems, the doctors see that they can’t provide the services they want to provide,” Fitzgerald said. “They start to look at other places where they can go if the hospital has problems. They are going to find another place to practice outside of New York state.” If that were to happen, he said, it would be a tremendous blow to upstate communities.
“The system has been under stress during the pandemic, but now that we’re coming out the other side, these costs are not going away,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.