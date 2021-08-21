Following the news Thursday that UPS found the 106 missing Advanced Placement exams from Starpoint High School students, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Friday that UPS has agreed to pay each Starpoint student $440.
UPS plans to reimburse each student $95 for the cost of their original exam, $95 for a potential re-test, and an provide an additional $250 scholarship.
In Schumer’s original letter to UPS, Schumer asked for them to find the tests or compensate the students. Immediately upon learning the tests were missing, UPS stepped up, conducted a thorough investigation to locate the package, and promised to do right by the students. Even now that the tests have been delivered, UPS remains committed to providing reimbursement fees as well as scholarships.
“After I received the fantastic news yesterday that UPS had located all of the Starpoint students’ AP exams, I followed up on my original call for compensation to see what more could be done for the lost time spent studying for re-tests, the stress of this ordeal, and the toll that this took on the summer that the students earned,” Schumer said. “I’m excited to announce that UPS saw the struggles faced by the students and has agreed to do right by them, giving each $440 – including a $250 scholarship – for their troubles. So, in addition to getting their scores and the potential college credit they worked hard for, students will be compensated fairly.”
Schumer also thanked the administrators at the Starpoint Central School District, who will be in charge of disbursing the funds to the impacted students, as well as the College Board.
“This was a true team effort,” Schumer added. “UPS, The College Board, and the administrators at Starpoint High School were committed to doing right by these students and I want to thank them for their dedication.”
A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students who took an AP Literature or AP U.S. History exam this past May, according to Channel 4 News. On the Friday after both exams were administered, UPS picked them up. Although a total of five boxes were shipped by Starpoint in the same way over the six weeks of AP testing, that first box was the only one to not arrive at the College Board headquarters in New Jersey.
The Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. Earlier this spring and summer, millions of students from all backgrounds in New York State and across the U.S. sat for AP Exams. A 3 or higher on an AP Exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on AP Exams, saving them time and money. New research shows that students who take and complete an AP class and exam, regardless of their scores, are better positioned to enroll and remain in college, do well in classes, and earn their degrees on time.
