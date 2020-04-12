LOCKPORT — County Manager Richard Updegrove said COVID-19 will make next year's budget challenging.
During a daily briefing this past week, Updegrove joined Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, to talk about COVID-19 and how it will impact county finances.
"Obviously we're going to have some significant challenges," he said. "Challenges unlike anything I've seen during my tenure, and I don't mean as county manager, but going back to 2004 when I was first elected as a legislator."
Updegrove said with county sales tax, which compromises almost as much of the budget as property taxes, will go down as a result of the pandemic. He said county sales tax consist of $70 million of this year's budget.
He noted it's too early to tell how much sales tax will reduce as there was most likely a "little bump" in March as a result of people buying goods before businesses closed down.
"I think we're a couple months out from really knowing what the impact is going to be," Updegrove said.
He added that the three biggest contributors of sales taxes, automobile sales, fuel sales and big box retailers, will be affected by the pandemic. He also said with the Canadian border being closed he expects that will impact retail sales.
Updegrove noted with the next budget the tax cap will be less than a $1.6 million increase.
The recently passed state budget also has some concerning parts, Updegrove observed.
One thing that concerns Updegrove is wording that would allow the governor to adjust spending if the financial plan is out of balance.
"More of those costs will pushed onto the property taxpayer at the county level," Updegrove speculated.
Updegrove also pointed out that 730 restoration funds, which are used to pay for hosing and treatment of individuals who are charged with felonies but aren't competent to stand trial, has been changed to mandate that counties pay all of it, rather than the historical half amount required of counties. The county spent almost $700,000 last year, which is based on a three-year average.
Although Updegrove found those portions concerning, he highlighted that some other areas, that were proposed, were not enacted. The state did not remove the cap on Medicaid or intercept FMAP money, which is federal money provided to counties to allow for expanded Medicaid coverage.
He also said the county legislature has built and maintained a "very strong" fund balance, so he believes that will be helpful.
