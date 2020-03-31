Niagara County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 56 as of Tuesday morning, according to the county's heat map.
That's an increase of five new cases since Monday, with Cambria reporting its first case.
County officials are scheduled to hold their daily COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on LCTV.
For more detailed information about confirmed cases and their location within Niagara County, residents may visit the county’s case location map.
