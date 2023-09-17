Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that drove onto the sidewalk and injured several people following an argument Sunday night on the 1400 block of 22nd Street.
Police were called to the scene about 6:45 p.m. where a 16-year-old male and a 52-year-old woman were found laying on the ground with injuries. Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR crew also responded to the scene.
The two injured people were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. Their injuries were non-life threatening and they are both in stable condition
Reports from the scene indicate a third person was at the scene with a leg injury but refused medical treatment. A fourth person was also injured but refused medical treatment, according to Falls officials.
Approximately six people involved in a dispute were gathered on the sidewalk on 22nd St near Pierce Avenue. One of the parties entered a white 2011 Chevy Tahoe, pulled into the alley to turn around and intentionally drove up on the sidewalk and into the group of pedestrians. The woman then fled in the vehicle down Pierce Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, has been identified but she and the vehicle have not yet been located.
Anyone with information should call the Niagara Falls Police Department Traffic Office at 716-286-4563 or the Complaint number at 716-286-4711. The Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. They can be reached at 716-286-4553.
