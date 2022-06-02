TOWN OF NIAGARA — A Town of Niagara family that had a fence on their property vandalized with a racial slur will hold a Unity Day gathering on Sunday.
The event, sponsored by the Parks family, will take between 1 and 5 p.m. at the John Street Park.
Hot dogs, chips and water, along with TimBits and coffee from Tim Horton's will be provided. Music will be courtesy of DJ Mixon.
The Parks family said, "We hope that this Unity Day will show we have a great community and great neighbors. This will also show our thanks for what everyone has shown us."
